KALA BIO to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event to Discuss the Potential of KPI-012 for the Treatment of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect (PCED)

ARLINGTON, Mass., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced that the Company will host a webcast event with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to discuss the potential of KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED). The event will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast event will feature presentations from:

Francis Mah, M.D., Director of Cornea and External Disease & Co-Director, Refractive Surgery at Scripps Clinic Medical Group

Anthony Aldave, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Co-Chief of the Cornea and Uveitis Division at Jules Stein Eye Institute

Stephen Pflugfelder, M.D., Professor and James and Margret Elkins Chair in Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine

Melissa Toyos, M.D., Partner, Research Director, Comprehensive Ophthalmology at Toyos Clinic

The speakers will provide a disease overview of PCED, including the unmet need and patient journey, as well as insights into mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), KPI-012 and the CHASE clinical trial experience. In addition, Todd Bazemore, interim Chief Executive Officer and President of KALA BIO, will review the commercial opportunity of KPI-012 and upcoming milestones.

There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the presentation. Participants can register for the live webcast here. In addition, a live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.kalarx.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website following the presentation.

About KALA BIO, Inc.

KALA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. KALA’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize KALA’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. KALA’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KALA is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and other rare corneal diseases that threaten vision and has initiated preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on KALA, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contact:

Taylor Steiner

taylor.steiner@precisionaq.com

212-362-1200