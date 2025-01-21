Kairos Pharma Provides Business Update and Outlook into 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to surmount current cancer drug resistance and immune suppression, provides an overview of key 2024 milestones and outlook into 2025 in a Letter to Shareholders:

Dear Kairos Pharma Shareholders,

The management team and Board of Directors of Kairos Pharma Ltd. are pleased to provide you with a brief update on the state of business and noteworthy milestones of 2024 and outlook into 2025. Last year was focused on building the foundation for our business based on breakthrough science and impactful therapeutics, while creating the fundamental infrastructure that facilitated our entry into the public markets.

Highlights from 2024 include:

Closing of our Initial Public Offering and listing of our common stock on the NYSE American stock exchange on September 16, 2024.

Agreement with PreCheck Health Services to further develop a biomarker panel to identify patients responsive to ENV105 to target cancer drug resistance in prostate and lung cancer patients.

Addition of City of Hope Cancer Center to the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of ENV 105 for castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

First patient dosed in combination therapy of ENV105 and Osimertinib to improve therapy sensitivity for EGFR-driven lung cancer.

Participation in and presentation at various investor conferences and non-deal road shows

Initiation of research coverage by two leaders in the healthcare industry, Jason Kolbert of EF Hutton and Tony Butler at Rodman and Renshaw; we look forward to attracting additional research coverage of our exciting clinical programs as we move forward.

In 2025, we completed a PIPE transaction, raising gross proceeds of $3.5 million, ensuring continuous execution of our clinical trials and rigorous development of our key preclinical assets.

Expansion of patent coverage of our assets to protect our technologies domestically and internationally.

Having built the key foundations of our business, we anticipate the following key upcoming milestones for 2025, including:

Continuing to execute Phase 2 randomized clinical trial of ENV 105 in prostate cancer.

Continue to conduct our Phase 1 clinical trial of ENV 105 in non-small cell lung cancer.

Report safety data of both trials and interim efficacy data, with an initial readout of the prostate cancer safety data anticipated in the first half of 2025 and the NSCLC by year end.

Presenting data at national scientific meetings.

Pre-IND studies of KROS 101, which we also anticipate publishing.

Initiation of partnering discussions.

In the meantime, we continue to feel confident in the paradigm-shifting potential of our therapeutics, which are based on breakthrough science of our officers. We believe these therapeutics will show the potential to make a lasting impact by stopping the relentless spread of human neoplastic disorders.

We continue to be grateful to our partners and our shareholders and look forward to expanding upon our science, while providing value to our shareholders both in the near and long term. We look forward to continuing to provide updates on our progress.

Sincerely,

John Yu, M.D.

CEO

Kairos Pharma

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

