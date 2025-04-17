Kairos Pharma Ltd. Announces Department of Defense Grant to Support Its Study of Lead Compound ENV105 to Prevent Drug Resistance in Lung Cancer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is a clinical stage company involved in treating EGFR-driven lung cancer patients with ENV105 in combination with osimertinib after they fail to respond to single-agent osimertinib in a Phase 1 trial. Based on recent breakthroughs in understanding non-small cell lung cancer mechanism of resistance to first line osimertinib treatment, the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) is providing $876,000 to advance a strategy to identify patients that are starting to develop resistance at an early stage. The grant was awarded to identify biomarkers for the Company’s clinical study to address the major challenge in achieving a lasting cure for lung cancer patients. The grant was awarded to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to support research in Dr. Neil Bhowmick’s laboratory to identify biomarkers of patients with non-small cell carcinoma who have developed resistance to Osimertinib. This will provide a means to identify those patients who will benefit from ENV105.

Kairos Pharma CEO John Yu, M.D., stated, “Peer-reviewed support like this DoD grant is a testament to the sound scientific basis for our current Phase 1 trial in lung cancer patients receiving ENV105. It is particularly gratifying in the current environment, in which these grants are harder to achieve, underscoring the potential for ENV105 to help ensure effective therapy in this lung cancer form common to non-smokers. Grants like this enable us to progress with our trials while minimizing expense and managing our cash burn.”

The DoD grant is designed to contribute to a strategy to limit resistance to osimertinib at its most early stages, by identifying patients that would be best helped by ENV105 treatment. In the near term, the Company expects that the funded study may lead to more effective monitoring and early detection of resistance development, allowing for more timely interventions to improve overall survival and quality of life for patients.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105 – a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kairos Pharma. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our expectations regarding the success and/or completion of our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials; our success in completing newly initiated clinical trials, commence new trials, and obtain regulatory approval following the conclusion of such trials; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in Kairos Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings made with the SEC. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, and Kairos Pharma is not required to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

