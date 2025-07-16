SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kairos Pharma Announces Participation and Presentation in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference September 8-10, 2025

July 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American:KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative cancer therapeutics, today announces participation and presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Kairos Pharma will participate in on-on-one meetings and present at the meeting which will be available virtually and hosted on the kairospharma.com website.

John Yu, MD, CEO and Chairman, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the meeting September 8-10. To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City please register here.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) aims to work at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105 – a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.


Contacts

Louie Toma
investors@kairospharma.com
https://investors.kairospharma.com/overview/default.aspx

