Kailera Therapeutics Appoints Frank Clyburn to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a differentiated, late-stage portfolio of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity, today announced the appointment of Frank K. Clyburn, Jr., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Clyburn brings deep operational and strategic leadership experience across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biosciences industries, with a proven track record of building and scaling global business units.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Frank to our board. His experience offers a rare blend of global pharmaceutical expertise and consumer health leadership, with a history of driving innovation and commercial success across complex, regulated industries,” said Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kailera. “As we continue to advance our differentiated pipeline and grow strategically, Frank’s expertise and visionary leadership will help drive our ambition of becoming a global leader in obesity.”

“I am excited to join this dynamic team at such a pivotal moment as they set out to begin their global Phase 3 program later this year. The company’s mission and its bold approach to developing next-generation therapies for obesity that have the potential to impact millions of people on a global basis is inspiring. I look forward to working closely with the team as they thoughtfully and diligently scale and execute to maximize the opportunity ahead,” said Mr. Clyburn.

Mr. Clyburn most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and on the board of directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a food ingredients, beverage, scent, healthcare and biosciences company. Prior to joining IFF, Mr. Clyburn spent 13 years in various leadership positions at Merck & Co, Inc., most recently as Executive Vice President and Division President of Human Health where he was responsible for the P&L for the company’s portfolio of medicines and vaccines. During his time at Merck, he was also the President of the Primary Care business line with oversight of Merck’s diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios, and President of the Global Oncology business unit, where he was responsible for leading the Keytruda® franchise from its inception. Earlier in his career, Mr. Clyburn worked for 14 years at Sanofi Aventis holding various management positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President & Head of U.S. Internal Medicine and Oncology Business. Mr. Clyburn currently serves on the board of directors of Cencora, Inc., and Revolution Medicines. Mr. Clyburn received an MBA from Arizona State University and a BA from Franklin & Marshall College.

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has demonstrated positive clinical trial results in obesity in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms of action and routes of delivery. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

