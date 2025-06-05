Kailera Therapeutics Appoints Adam Koppel and Christopher Hite to Board of Directors

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions, today announced the appointments of Adam Koppel and Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam and Chris to our Board of Directors. Their extensive track records as respected advisors to biopharma companies on corporate and financial strategy will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on our mission to advance next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity,” said Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kailera.

“It’s an exciting time to join Kailera’s Board as they progress their pipeline toward late-stage global trials, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and long-term value creation,” said Dr. Koppel.

Mr. Hite added, “I am pleased to join the Board of Kailera at this important time of innovation in the obesity space that has positively impacted millions of patients worldwide. Kailera has a clear strategy to advance their diversified pipeline, and I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they work towards achieving their mission.”

Dr. Koppel is a distinguished investor and strategic leader with more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience. He is a Partner on Bain Capital’s Life Sciences team and initially joined Bain Capital in 2003. Previously, Dr. Koppel was EVP of Corporate Development and Chief Strategy Officer at Biogen. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Areteia Therapeutics and Cardurion Pharmaceuticals and serves on the Board of Trustees at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Dr. Koppel also co-chairs the Harvard Medical School Discovery Council and serves on the Mass General Brigham Innovation Growth Board. He received an M.D. and Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Koppel also received an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar, and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with an A.B. and A.M. in History and Science.

Mr. Hite, a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of financial and strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, will serve as an independent board member and audit committee chair. Mr. Hite currently serves as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman at Royalty Pharma. Prior to joining Royalty Pharma in 2020, he was at Citibank for over a decade, serving most recently as Vice Chairman of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) and a member of the BCMA Executive Committee, and previously as the Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Prior to joining Citibank, Mr. Hite was the Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers. He serves on the Board of Trustees at Lehigh University, the Board of Advisors of Faster Cures, a center of the Milken Institute, and served on the Board of Directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. until its acquisition by Merck in November 2021. Mr. Hite has a B.S. from Lehigh University, and a J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist that has demonstrated positive results in Phase 2 trials in obesity and type 2 diabetes in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery, including oral administration. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

