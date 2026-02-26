Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Jupiter Neurosciences Invited to Present Clinical and Commercial Progress at Investor Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

JUPITER, FL, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders, announces that members of senior management have been invited, as the only company this evening, to present its progress at a private investor dinner taking place Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The invitation-only event will convene a select group of accredited and high net worth investors for focused discussions on emerging investment opportunities. The event is being organized by the Money Channel NYC.

Jupiter executives are expected to provide updates on the Company’s clinical progress, commercial strategy, and long-term objectives. Management intends to discuss advancement of the Phase IIa Parkinson’s program, broader development initiatives across the neuroinflammation pipeline, and continued commercial execution of Nugevia™, the Company’s patented JOTROL™-based resveratrol platform.

Jupiter’s strategy combines clinical development with active commercial revenue generation. The Company views direct engagement with the investment community as an ongoing part of its philosophy to remain accessible and transparent, and management expects to continue participating in investor meetings and forums over time.

Those interested in further information or in arranging future meetings with the Jupiter executive team are encouraged to contact ir@jupiterneurosciences.com.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead clinical program is advancing through a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s disease. Jupiter is also commercializing Nugevia™, a consumer product built on its patented JOTROL™ technology platform designed to enhance resveratrol bioavailability. Jupiter’s dual-path strategy combines clinical development with commercial revenue generation.

For more information, visit www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding clinical development, commercialization plans, capital planning, and future operating performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, market acceptance of Nugevia, capital market conditions, Nasdaq listing requirements, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

1001 North US Highway 1, Suite 504

Jupiter, FL 33477

Email: ir@jupiterneurosciences.com

Attachment