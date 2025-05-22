SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Joseph Spine Institute Highlights Benefits of Cervical Disc Replacement Over Traditional Fusion Surgery

May 22, 2025 | 
2 min read

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sean Kelly, spine surgeon at Joseph Spine Institute, is raising awareness about cervical disc replacement, an advanced surgical option that is proving to be a better alternative to spinal fusion for many patients suffering from degenerative disc disease in the neck.

In a newly published article, Dr. Kelly explains how cervical disc replacement preserves natural motion in the cervical spine while relieving pressure on nerves and reducing pain. The procedure is a modern, motion-preserving alternative to traditional spinal fusion, which permanently fuses two or more vertebrae and can result in long-term stiffness and additional stress on surrounding discs.

"Spinal fusion is effective, but it limits movement and can accelerate wear and tear in other areas of the spine," said Dr. Kelly. "Cervical disc replacement allows us to maintain motion while achieving the same — or even better — pain relief and long-term results in appropriately selected patients."

Key benefits of cervical disc replacement include:

  • Preservation of natural neck motion



  • Reduced risk of adjacent segment degeneration



  • Faster recovery times for many patients



  • Elimination of bone grafts and fusion hardware

Not all patients are candidates for disc replacement, but those with one or two levels of disc disease, no spinal instability, and who have not responded to conservative care may benefit from this leading-edge approach.

Joseph Spine Institute uses state-of-the-art diagnostics and minimally invasive techniques to create personalized treatment plans for each patient. Dr. Kelly emphasizes that a thorough evaluation is essential to determine if disc replacement is appropriate.

"Our goal is to get patients back to the life they love — with less pain, more function, and without unnecessary limitations," Dr. Kelly said.

To read the full article or learn more about cervical disc replacement, visit www.josephspine.com.

About Joseph Spine Institute:

Joseph Spine is a center of excellence for spine care, offering advanced diagnostics, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and comprehensive treatment for a wide range of spinal disorders. With locations in Tampa Bay and beyond, the institute is committed to delivering personalized, patient-focused care under the leadership of expert spine surgeons including Dr. Samuel Joseph, Jr. and Dr. Sean Kelly.

For press inquiries, interviews, or referrals, please contact:

Media Relations

Joseph Spine Institute

Email: rcarter@josephspine.com

Phone: (813) 294-8311

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-spine-institute-highlights-benefits-of-cervical-disc-replacement-over-traditional-fusion-surgery-302462173.html

SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute

Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra’s Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac