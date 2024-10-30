Join OS Therapies’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on October 30

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OS Therapies (NYSE American: OSTX) (“OS Therapies” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on October 30, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.





The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature OS Therapies’ Chairman and CEO Paul Romness, and Chief Business Officer Gerald Commissiong. They will share insight into the Company’s pipeline of novel treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. Through innovative product candidates, OST-HER2 and OST-tADC, OS Therapies is not only addressing a significant gap in pediatric and young adult cancer care but also expanding its therapeutic reach to a broader range of solid tumors. OS Therapies’ development programs could significantly alter the trajectory of cancer treatment for a demographic long in need of breakthrough therapies. OS Therapies is on the verge of major clinical milestones and is poised to potentially generate revenues from multiple streams, with out-licensing deals for canine OS ($15M+), human OS ($100M+), and OST-tADC SiLinkers™ ($20-80M) representing near-term revenue potential. A priority review voucher valued at between $100-110M adds another layer of potential revenue.

A live Q&A session with Mr. Romness and Mr. Commissiong will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_92lvMiAIThmSXrZnfczQbw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to OSTX@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is a clinical stage oncology company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. OST-HER2, the Company’s lead asset, is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. The Company has completed enrollment for a 41-patient Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in resected, recurrent osteosarcoma, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing strong preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of canines with osteosarcoma. In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company’s proprietary silicone linker technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit www.ostherapies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of OS Therapies and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2024, as well as any of our periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by the federal securities laws, OS Therapies specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

