Johnson & Johnson’s DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous-based regimen receives positive CHMP opinion for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, regardless of transplant eligibility

If approved, daratumumab will be the only anti-CD38 available for all patient types across newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, cementing daratumumab as a foundational therapy in the frontline setting.

Recommendation supported by results from CEPHEUS, the fifth Phase 3 study of daratumumab to demonstrate improved progression free survival in the frontline setting.1,2,3,4

Beerse, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the approval of an indication extension of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation in the frontline setting. The recommendation is for daratumumab SC in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (daratumumab-VRd) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).5

“It is increasingly evident that to continue optimising outcomes in multiple myeloma, we must intervene early with the most effective therapies first,” said Edmond Chan, MBChB, M.D. (Res), EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead Haematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Today’s positive recommendation, based on the CEPHEUS study, brings us closer to offering daratumumab-VRd as a treatment option for patients with NDMM, regardless of transplant eligibility. Together, with results from the PERSEUS study, this demonstrates the potential of daratumumab-based regimens as a foundational frontline therapy for all patient types.”

The CHMP recommendation is supported by data from the Phase 3 CEPHEUS (NCT03652064) study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of daratumumab-VRd compared to VRd for patients with NDMM who are transplant ineligible or for whom autologous stem-cell transplant (ASCT) was not planned as initial therapy (transplant ineligible or deferred).5,6 Data from the study were previously presented at the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting7 and the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.6

“For almost a decade, daratumumab has transformed the standard of care in multiple myeloma, and we have remained steadfast in our commitment to continue improving outcomes for all patients with this complex disease,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “As our first registrational study in multiple myeloma with a primary endpoint of MRD-negativity, CEPHEUS underscores our dedication to innovate with purpose, as we unleash the full potential of our portfolio and build on our goal of delivering a cure.”

Daratumumab is currently approved in eight indications for multiple myeloma, four of which are in the frontline setting, including as part of treatment regimens for newly diagnosed patients who are eligible or ineligible for ASCT.8 On 23 October 2024, an indication extension for daratumumab-VRd was approved for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are eligible for ASCT, following the results from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study that evaluated this daratumumab SC-based quadruplet regimen for induction and consolidation therapy.2,9

Johnson & Johnson also submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of a new indication for daratumumab SC in combination with VRd for the treatment of adult patients with NDMM for whom ASCT is deferred or who are ineligible for ASCT, on 30 September 2024.

About the CEPHEUS Study

CEPHEUS (NCT03652064) is an international, randomised, open-label, Phase 3 study comparing subcutaneous daratumumab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (D-VRd) with standard bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd).5,7 The trial enrolled 395 patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were either ineligible for stem cell transplantation (SCT) or for whom SCT is not planned.7 The primary endpoint was overall Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) negativity rate.7 The minimum age for participation was 18 years for patients in both the D-VRd arm and VRd arm, with a median patient age of 70 (range 31-80).7 The study was conducted in 13 countries across North America, South America, and Europe.7

About daratumumab and daratumumab SC

Johnson & Johnson is committed to exploring the potential of daratumumab for patients with multiple myeloma across the spectrum of the disease.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Johnson & Johnson an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise daratumumab. Since launch, daratumumab has become a foundational therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma, having been used in the treatment of more than 618,000 patients worldwide.10 Daratumumab is the only CD38-directed antibody approved to be given subcutaneously to treat patients with multiple myeloma.11 Daratumumab SC is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.11

CD38 is a surface protein that is present in high numbers on multiple myeloma cells, regardless of the stage of disease.11 Daratumumab binds to CD38 and inhibits tumour cell growth causing myeloma cell death.11 Daratumumab may also have an effect on normal cells.11 Data across ten Phase 3 clinical trials, in both the frontline and relapsed settings, have shown that daratumumab-based regimens resulted in significant improvement in progression-free survival and/or overall survival.7,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19

For further information on daratumumab, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/darzalex-epar-product-information_en.pdf.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.20,21 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, as well as often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.21 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.22 Whilst some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney damage.23

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com/emea. Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea. Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of daratumumab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at http://www.sec.gov/, http://www.jnj.com/ or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

