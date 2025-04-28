Johnson & Johnson to Present New Data for TECNIS Odyssey, The Fastest Growing PCIOL in the U.S^, at ASCRS 2025

Robust data evaluating TECNIS Odyssey demonstrates outstanding patient outcomes with the new intraocular lens

J&J to be included in 22 abstracts evaluating research, clinical, and patient reported outcomes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in eye health, will present data supporting the performance of the next-generation TECNIS Odyssey IOL at the 2025 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, March 25-28 in Los Angeles, CA. Four of the 22 company sponsored and investigator led studies report excellent visual outcomes at every distance, minimized dysphotopsias, and high spectacle independence with TECNIS Odyssey IOL, further supporting the product's position as the fasting growing PCIOL in the U.S. market^. Additional research being presented also reports positive visual and refractive outcomes associated with TECNIS Eyhance, and suggests that TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue provides mild glaucoma patients the opportunity to enjoy good vision at all distances. A full list of the abstracts can be found here.

"TECNIS Odyssey consistently delivers superior image contrast*123 and unmatched range of vision**¶45 offering our patients outstanding visual outcomes, while giving surgeons higher tolerance to refractive error+6. We're ecstatic to share data that affirms this at ASCRS 2025, while also offering ophthalmologists opportunities to hear how their peers optimize patient outcomes with TECNIS Odyssey and elevate their practice with our advanced surgical solutions," said Erin Powers, Vice President North America, Surgical Vision, Johnson & Johnson.

Key Data Highlighting the TECNIS Family of Premium IOLs:

Patient Reported Outcomes and Visual Acuity after Bilateral Implantation of a Next Generation Presbyopia Correcting Intraocular Lens; Brunson, OD, Hacopian, MD. (Abstract #107160) Interim results from clinical evaluations of patients bilaterally implanted with TECNIS Odyssey at least three months postoperative suggest: Excellent visual outcomes at distance, intermediate, and near, Minimal issues with dysphotopsias, and High spectacle independence.



Real-World Evidence Visual Outcomes of a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens; Priya M. Mathews, MD. (Abstract #109977) A review of real-world evidence of patients bilaterally implanted with TECNIS Odyssey IOL suggests: Full range of distance to near visual performance, None to minimal visual symptoms typically associated with PCIOLs, and A high rate of postoperative spectacle independence.



Visual Outcomes and Refractive Tolerance of Advanced Monofocal IOLs in Post-Refractive Eyes ; Thenappan, MD, Wiley, MD, et. Al. (Abstract #110744) The retrospective observational study of eyes implanted with TECNIS Eyhance post refractive surgery showed: Good visual and refractive outcomes, Low rate of enhancements post-surgery, and Good distance vision.



Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Mild Glaucoma Following Implantation of Violet Light-Filtering, Extended Depth of Focus IOLs; Vendal, MD. (Abstract #108071) An observational study evaluating clinical and patient-reported outcomes following bilateral implantation of TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue in patients diagnosed as glaucoma suspects or mild glaucoma found: All subjects were 20/30 or better at all distances, Spectacle independent at all distance and intermediate, Suggesting violet-light filtering EDOF IOLs can provide glaucoma patients with the opportunity to enjoy good vision at all distances.



Peer to Peer Educational Events

To further support ophthalmologists in pursuit of better outcomes for patients and to help empower them to elevate their practices, Johnson & Johnson is hosting educational sessions with key opinion leaders throughout the weekend:

Booth Talks: "A Modern Practice: Hear from your Peers"

Elevate your IOL Portfolio: Leverage the Strength of the TECNIS Platform with Carmen Canovas, PhD; Daniel Chang , MD; Eric Donnenfeld , MD - Saturday, April 26, 10-10:20AM

with Carmen Canovas, PhD; , MD; , MD - Saturday, April 26, Elevate your game: Delivering patient value to grow your practice with Eva Liang, MD; Taylor Strange , DO - Saturday, April 26, 2-2:20PM

with Eva Liang, MD; , DO - Saturday, April 26, Elevate your practice: Deliver the complete premium experience with Catalys COS7.0 with Sachar Tauber, MD; Ravi Patel , MD - Sunday, April 27, 10- 10:20AM

Tap Room Event: TECNIS Odyssey: Maximizing Outcomes with the fastest growing PCIOL in the US^ with Drs. Blake Williamson, Niraj Desai, Caroline Watson and Luke Rebenitisch - Saturday, April 26 from 12:00-1:00pm in the ASCRS Tap Room.

Lunch Symposium: Maximizing Outcomes with TECNIS Odyssey Full Visual Range IOL* with Drs. Vance Thompson, Karolinne Rocha, Francis Mah and Joaquin de Rojas - Saturday, April 27 from 12:00-1:00pm in Room 408AB.

More information on the peer to peer events can be found here, and Johnson & Johnson can be found at booth #1439.

All educational content of the ASCRS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

