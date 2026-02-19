Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Footprint with more than $1 Billion Investment in Next Generation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

Advanced manufacturing site will utilize cutting‑edge cell therapy technologies to help deliver the company’s portfolio of transformational medicines

Facility will boost Pennsylvania’s economy by creating more than 4,000 construction jobs and 500 biomanufacturing jobs, while further strengthening the Company’s annual $10 billion economic impact across the state

Investment is part of Company’s $55 billion U.S. investment by early 2029 and supports plans to manufacture the vast majority of its advanced medicines in the U.S. to meet the needs of patients in the U.S.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”), healthcare’s leading, most comprehensive innovation powerhouse, today announced a more than $1 billion investment in a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. This new facility will further expand the Company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity as it advances its industry leading portfolio and pipeline of transformational medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

“For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. “By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families.”

In building this facility, Johnson & Johnson continues to invest in cutting-edge manufacturing processes and in training to develop a workforce skilled in advanced technologies that are shaping the future of medicine. It will support more than 500 skilled biomanufacturing jobs when fully operational and more than 4,000 construction jobs during site development.

“Pennsylvania is a powerhouse for innovation and manufacturing in the life sciences,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Just a few years ago we weren’t even on the field - but today we’re competing and winning. We’ve done it by creating the first economic development plan for Pennsylvania in 2 decades, and following through on it by cutting red tape, making strategic investments in key industries like the life sciences, and strengthening our workforce. That’s why companies like Johnson & Johnson are choosing to double down on their investments here in our Commonwealth - because they know we’ve got the strategy, the workforce, and the speed they need to succeed.”

Decades of Investment in Pennsylvania

This investment further strengthens the Company’s longstanding economic impact across Pennsylvania, which totals approximately $10 billion1 annually. With ten facilities encompassing more than 2 million square feet dedicated to manufacturing, research, distribution, and office operations, Johnson & Johnson maintains one of the most significant, statewide footprints in the healthcare industry.

The announcement is part of the Company’s previously announced $55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029.

Additional Quotes for Media Use

"Pennsylvania leads in life sciences and advanced manufacturing because we consistently deliver what companies like Johnson & Johnson need to succeed: a skilled workforce, premier research institutions, and proven manufacturing strength,” said U.S. Senator Dave McCormick. “This $1 billion-plus investment in a new Lower Gwynedd facility is a testament to that leadership and will produce life-changing treatments for patients, along with new and good jobs for our Commonwealth.”

“Pennsylvania is a leader in health care innovation with some of the very best health care workers. Proud to see this more than $1 billion investment into Montgomery County and our Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator John Fetterman. “Bringing new jobs, advanced manufacturing, and life-saving medicine to and for our communities is always something to celebrate.”

“Our region is home to world-class healthcare, science and research — and the opening of Johnson & Johnson’s cell therapy manufacturing facility in Lower Gwynedd expands its long tradition of leadership in Pennsylvania,” Representative Madeleine Dean said. “J&J’s new site will promote job growth, foster innovation, and, most importantly, bring life-saving medicine to people around the country. I look forward to their continued success.”

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at https://innovativemedicine.jnj.com/

Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory actions; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

For additional information, please visit www.jnj.com.

Footnotes

1 Estimated impact as calculated by an external economic analysis.

Media Contact:

media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor Contact:

investor-relations@its.jnj.com