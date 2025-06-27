Javelin Biotech Strengthens Board with Robin Robinson as Drug Discovery Shifts Towards Human-Based Models

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Javelin, a pioneer in human-centric preclinical drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Robin Robinson, PhD to its Board of Directors, effective February 2025. This strategic addition comes at a pivotal time, as the pharmaceutical industry accelerates its transition from traditional animal models to advanced human-based approaches in drug development.

Embracing the Future: The FDA Modernization Act and Human-Based Models

The recent passage of the FDA Modernization Act 3.0 marks a significant paradigm shift in drug development, enabling the use of non-animal alternative methods (NAMs) for drug safety and effectiveness testing. This landmark legislation underscores a growing recognition within the scientific and regulatory communities that human-based models offer a more accurate and predictive understanding of drug efficacy and toxicity, ultimately leading to safer and more effective therapies for patients. Javelin has been at the forefront of this movement, championing the development and adoption of technologies that bridge the gap between preclinical research and clinical outcomes.

Dr. Robinson is a renowned international scientific and public health leader with extensive experience in novel vaccines and biothreat medical countermeasures, having served as Vaccine Director at Novavax, Inc. and the founding Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). He is currently the CEO of Esperovax.

“We are excited to welcome Robin to the Javelin Board,” said Auro Nair, Executive Chairman of Javelin. “His over 4 decades of leadership in academia, government and industry coupled with his deep domain expertise in NAMs make Robin an ideal Board Director. Robin’s insights will be critical as Javelin accelerates its deployment of clinically-relevant applications at the preclinical stage of drug development.”

A Vision for Precision Medicine: CEO Dr. Cirit on Javelin's Path Forward

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Dr. Robinson to our Board of Directors," said Murat Cirit, PhD, CEO of Javelin. "His unparalleled expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this exciting new chapter in drug discovery. The FDA's recent announcement, to phase out animal testing requirements for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) has been a pivotal moment towards human-centric drug development. We firmly believe that other human-specific modalities for precision medicine, such as gene-editing technologies, nucleotide-based therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapies, will follow a similar path, revolutionizing how we treat complex diseases. Javelin is committed to be a leader in this change, ensuring that new therapeutics are designed with human biology at their core."

Dr. Robinson joins existing board members Auro Nair, Executive Chairman of Javelin; Murat Cirit, CEO, President, and Co-founder of Javelin; Venkat Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Director of Innospark Ventures; and Jane Hirsh, a leader in the generic drug industry. This newly expanded board brings together a wealth of expertise in biotechnology, preclinical pharma services, AI, and strategic leadership.

Javelin's Next-Gen Platform: Bridging Preclinical and Clinical Insights

Javelin’s predictive platform merges next-generation human tissue chips and digital twin technology to accelerate the development of superior therapies. This next-gen platform is uniquely designed to provide highly clinically-relevant, patient-centric data early in the drug discovery process – before strategic decisions are made, large investments are deployed, and patient populations are at risk. By accurately modeling human physiological responses, disease states, and drug interactions, Javelin is accelerating the development of safe and efficacious therapies, reducing preclinical failure rates, and ultimately bringing life-changing treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.

About Javelin

Born from MIT’s interdisciplinary ecosystem, Javelin is a leading biotechnology company providing cutting-edge organ-on-a-chip platforms that offer unparalleled fidelity and insight into human biology and disease states. Our technology generates high-quality, human-relevant data essential for robust AI/ML integration, accelerating the development of safer, more effective, and personalized therapeutics, while significantly reducing costs and the reliance on animal testing.

