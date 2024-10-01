Jaguar Health Reports Statistically Significant Improvement in Breast Cancer Patients in its Phase 3 OnTarget Trial for its Cancer Supportive Care Drug Crofelemer

Adult patients with breast cancer are a prespecified subgroup of the recently conducted OnTarget trial evaluating crofelemer for prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related diarrhea

OnTarget results in breast cancer patients have been submitted to a relevant oncology conference

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar”) today announced that the recently completed analysis of the prespecified subgroup of adult patients with breast cancer from the company’s Phase 3 OnTarget trial indicate that crofelemer achieved statistical significance in this subgroup. Patients with breast cancer accounted for nearly 180 of the 287 participants in this unprecedented prophylactic clinical trial recently conducted by Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals for diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy.

“The breast cancer results from OnTarget are a responder analysis, as was the primary endpoint in the phase 3 ADVENT trial that led to FDA approval of crofelemer for its currently commercialized indication for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “This data in breast cancer patients has been submitted to a relevant oncology conference by the study’s primary investigators, and a full study report for the breast cancer results is expected to be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. Additional analyses of OnTarget prespecified subgroups are ongoing, and we believe data from additional analyses may result in future submissions to peer-reviewed forums.”

As previously announced, the initial top line results from the OnTarget study showed that the multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal clinical trial did not meet its primary estimand for the prespecified analysis of all tumor types. The subgroup analysis in adult breast cancer patients demonstrates that crofelemer provides clinically meaningful improvement in this patient population, and suggests that crofelemer has the potential to help breast cancer patients to better adhere to their cancer therapies.

“Crofelemer has also demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D), specifically functional and chronic idiopathic diarrhea. Those results will be presented at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, which takes place October 25-30, 2024 in Philadelphia. Crofelemer’s unique physiological mechanism of action allows clinically meaningful benefit to patients experiencing diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms from various etiologies,” said Conte.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states.

