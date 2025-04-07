Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 4, 2025

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced that, effective April 3, 2025, the Company granted 3,600 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1, 3,600 RSUs to New Employee 2, 600 RSUs to New Employee 3, 100 RSUs to New Employee 4, 600 RSUs to New Employee 5, and 600 RSUs to New Employee 6.

The RSUs for New Employees 1 and 2 vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting each year starting from each employee’s date of hire. The RSUs for New Employees 3 through 6 vest over one year starting from each employee’s date of hire. The RSUs for New Employees 1 through 6 were granted as an inducement material to each employee’s acceptance of employment by the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of Jaguar’s Board. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to each new employee’s continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

Additionally, effective April 3, 2025, the Company granted incentive stock options for the purchase of up to 520 shares of the Company’s common stock to New Employee 7 as an inducement award under the Company’s Inducement Award Plan. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $4.55 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. The incentive stock option award vests 25% at nine (9) months from New Employee 7’s date of hire, and vests monthly thereafter over 36 months. The incentive stock options were granted as an inducement material to New Employee 7’s acceptance of employment with the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. Vesting of the incentive stock options is subject to New Employee 7’s continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo’s crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar’s Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program on Bluesky, X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar’s control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire