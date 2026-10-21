Jade Biosciences to Highlight Advancement of JADE101 Development Program at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026

EVERGREEN Phase 3 Trial-in-Progress poster presents planned study design of JADE101 in IgA nephropathy; initiation now expected in the fourth quarter of 2026



JUNIPER Phase 2 Trial-in-Progress poster highlights ongoing study of JADE101 in IgA nephropathy; interim data now expected in the second quarter of 2027

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that three posters related to JADE101, a novel, ultra-high affinity and half-life extended investigational anti-A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, being held in Denver, Colorado from October 21-25, 2026. The presentations highlight both the scientific foundation and continued clinical advancement of the JADE101 program in IgAN, including the planned acceleration of the EVERGREEN Phase 3 clinical trial, with initiation now expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The anticipated initiation of EVERGREEN ahead of schedule reflects the disciplined execution of an experienced team to efficiently advance the JADE101 IgA nephropathy program into Phase 3 development,” said Andrew King, Ph.D., President, Research & Development of Jade Biosciences. “The presentations at ASN add to the growing body of evidence that has strengthened our conviction in JADE101’s potential best-in-class profile, characterized by potent, rapid and deep IgA reductions predicted to be sustained with convenient quarterly dosing.”

Jade’s presentations at Kidney Week 2026 include Trial-in-Progress posters for the upcoming EVERGREEN Phase 3 clinical trial and the ongoing JUNIPER Phase 2 clinical trial. Jade now expects to report interim data from JUNIPER in the second quarter of 2027. In addition, Jade will be presenting a model-based assessment poster featuring analyses integrating clinical and biomarker data to inform dose selection, characterize anticipated responses to APRIL inhibition, and support the accelerated development of JADE101.

Poster Presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2026

Title: Model-Based Assessment of Clinical Responses to A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) Blockade Informing Development of the Anti-APRIL Monoclonal Antibody JADE101 in IgAN

Session: Pharmacology (PharmacoKinetics, -Dynamics, -Genomics)

Poster Number: TH-PO0822

Date / Time: October 22, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

Title: A Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Jade101 in Participants with IgAN

Session: Informational Posters

Poster Number: INFO13-SA

Date / Time: October 24, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

Title: A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Jade101 Administered Subcutaneously in Participants with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Session: Informational Posters

Poster Number: INFO14-SA

Date / Time: October 24, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. MT

The posters will be available on the Publications section of Jade’s website following their presentations.



About IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

IgAN is a chronic autoimmune kidney disease that affects approximately 169,000 people in the U.S. and is most often diagnosed in young adults. The disease is characterized by the deposition of pathogenic IgA-containing immune complexes in the kidneys. These deposits can lead to increased protein in the urine, also known as proteinuria, declining kidney function, and potentially end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or a transplant. IgAN often requires lifelong treatment to preserve kidney function and prevent progression to kidney failure.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade’s lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade’s pipeline also includes JADE201, an afucosylated anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody, as well as JADE301, an anti-IFN-β monoclonal antibody. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation: Jade’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to JADE101 and its other product candidates and their best-in-class potential; Jade’s plans to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial of JADE101; the expected timelines for the initiation of the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of JADE101 and the availability of interim data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of JADE101; the predicted ability of JADE101 to sustain IgA reductions with quarterly dosing; and the potential therapeutic uses, efficacy, durability, safety profiles, and dosing of JADE101. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “strategy,” “target,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing and planned clinical trials of JADE101 and any other clinical trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate desirable efficacy or predicted performance; Jade’s planned JADE101 Phase 3 clinical trial may be delayed based on FDA feedback or requirements, as the FDA retains broad discretion to require additional clinical data for any product candidate prior to the conduct of a Phase 3 clinical trial or submission for regulatory approval; even if such Phase 3 trial is successful, it may not support regulatory approval; adverse events and safety signals may occur; modeled and predicted data may not be realized in actual clinical studies; Jade may experience unanticipated costs, difficulties or delays in the product development process; Jade’s product candidates may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; clinical trial start up, enrollment or regulatory challenges may occur; challenges associated with Jade’s dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture and supply of its product candidates may occur; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.

Jade Biosciences Contact

Zane Goodwin

IR@JadeBiosciences.com

Media@JadeBiosciences.com