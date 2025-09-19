Izotropic Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Engages Awareness Consultants

A digital marketing services agreement with 1822053 Alberta Ltd., operating as Evolux Capital ("Evolux"), an arm's-length party. Evolux has been engaged to provide investor awareness and digital marketing services, including the creation and distribution of social media advertising, the development and implementation of communications strategies, assistance with brand development, and coordination with advertising and social media partners. The engagement is for an initial twelve-month term ending September 15, 2026, with total consideration of CAD $60,000 (plus applicable taxes), payable in advance. The Company confirms that Evolux holds 94,000 common shares, 80,000 share purchase warrants, and 200,000 previously granted stock options of the Company. The common shares and warrants were acquired through a combination of private placements and market purchases. No additional securities are being issued in connection with this agreement. Evolux Capital can be contacted at evoluxcapital@gmail.com A service agreement for the provision of investor relations services. The Company has entered into a Service Agreement dated effective September 19, 2025, with Departures Capital Inc. ("DC"), under which DC will provide strategic consulting, investor communications, digital media production, and other related services to Izotropic for a one-year term expiring September 19, 2026. Under the agreement, Izotropic will pay CAD $25,000 (plus applicable taxes), payable in advance of the provision of any services. DC is arm's length to Izotropic and, to the knowledge of Izotropic, neither DC nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. DC can be contacted at contact@departurescapital.com

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that further to itsit has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the ""), whereby the Company issued 1,500,000 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $375,000.Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant (each, a ""), and each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing of the Offering.The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.An insider of the Company acquired 100,000 Units in the Offering which constituted a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by the virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the Units did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.The Company paid an aggregate of $3,500 and issued and aggregate of 14,000 broker warrants in connection with the closing of the Offering. Each broker warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing of the Offering.Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. 