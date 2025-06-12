iXCells Biotechnologies Launches iPSCore™ Platform for Generating Highly Characterized iPSC-derived Human Cell Models

iXCells Biotechnologies focuses on creating a broad portfolio of iPSC-derived off-the-shelf and custom cell models from healthy and patient donors to make “clinical-trials-in-a-plate" a reality

iXCells’ mission is to empower life science researchers and patient foundations to advance personalized therapies and accelerate discovery of better medicines for a healthier future.

iXCells’ cell engineering platform iPSCore™ is a unified and dedicated system where tools, skills, experiences and expertise are structured together to design, develop and build iPSC-derived cell products from ethically sourced biospecimens, and cell fractions or cells (e.g. PBMCs or fibroblasts) derived from healthy or patient donors. Cells can be reprogrammed, edited and differentiated into a wide variety of iPSC-derived cell types and 3-dimensional human cell models. iPSCore™ incorporates extensive characterization, descriptively and functionally, which can be used in an assortment of downstream assays tailored to customer needs. Currently the platform processes >1,000 samples per year with routinely >96% success rate and is expected to multiply the output of patient-derived iPSC-derived cells by 2026.

“Numerous conversations with our clients reveal that relevant human cell models are not readily available, often requiring lengthy design and engineering processes essential for creating the desired genotype and/or phenotype from demographically defined cohorts,” stated Steve Smith, Chief Commercial Officer. He continued, “Our iPSCore™ platform leverages our capabilities, long-term expertise and passion in cell engineering, enabling iXCells to generate hundreds of iPSC lines and differentiating them into numerous cell types that are characterized for confidence and ultimately provide our customers with access as either off-the-shelf items or tailored made-to-order cells.”

Such iPSC-derived disease models continue to support the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry’s shift away from animal models as recognized by FDA Modernization Act 2.0 which allows drug developers to submit non-animal data to demonstrate safety and efficacy of investigational drugs prior to conducting clinical trials. Human cell models and specifically patient-derived cell models have shown to be more predictable than animal models and can help find solutions for significant unmet medical needs faster.

Helge Bastian, PhD, CEO of iXCells expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “The development and launch of our iPSCore™ platform marks a significant milestone in our company’s history and demonstrates our commitment to unfold the huge potential of one of the most disruptive innovations in the life sciences for developing novel medicines and therapies. Game-changing iPSC-technology combined with continued advancements in subsequent processes to edit and differentiate iPSCs into essentially any cell type of the human body together with steady elevations to characterize the true biological state of such cells will enable researchers to build highly predictive in-vitro cell or microtissue models mimicking human biology as closely as ever seen before.” Dr. Bastian added, “The integration of these serial technology advancements into an optimized and standardized workflow will allow screening drugs on an endless variety of human genotypes in-vitro. Leveraging this capability in combination with AI technology to identify disease-relevant patterns and phenotypes is paving the way for making the concept of 'clinical-trials-in-a-plate' a reality.”

About iXCells Biotechnologies

iXCells Biotechnologies (“iXCells”) is a leading San Diego, California-based cell technology company focused on generating a wide variety of predictive human disease models. In addition, iXCells is pursuing custom and patient-specific services leveraging its expertise in the preparation, handling, engineering and differentiation of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and in the isolation of primary cells along with associated services for descriptive and functional cell characterization, compound screening and toxicology testing.

The company’s mission is to supply a diverse range of human disease models, derived from ethically sourced patient and healthy donor tissues, to support academic, pharmaceutical, and clinical researchers globally. By providing predictive human cell models, we aim to deepen the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying disease onset and progression as much as slow-down or reversion of disease, and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines and innovative therapies to further advance precision medicine.

For more information, visit https://ixcellsbiotech.com/ipscore-lp/ or reach out to Steve Smith CCO (steve.smith@ixcellsbiotech.com) or Helge Bastian CEO (helge.bastian@ixcellsbiotech.com).