IVOS Medical Joins NIH’s C3i Program to Accelerate Commercialization of BOSS G4™ Airway Management Technology

Selection underscores innovation in airway safety and NIH’s support for advancing life-saving medical devices from lab to market

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVOS Medical, Inc., a medical device startup specializing in airway management solutions, today announced that its BOSS G4™ Video Laryngoscope Sleeve has been selected for the NIH Concept to Clinic: Commercializing Innovation (C3i) Program—an intensive incubator that advances biomedical technologies and entrepreneurs from concept to clinical readiness.

“Being selected for the C3i Program represents a pivotal milestone in our journey to bring the IVOS BOSS to patients,” said Gabriel Punsalan, MS, CRNA, CEO and Co-Founder of IVOS Medical. “The NIH’s mentorship and commercialization frameworks will sharpen our strategy and accelerate our mission to transform the standard of care in airway management.”

About the C3i Program

The NIH C3i incubator provides a hands-on, accelerated experience for biomedical innovators bringing new technologies to patients. Participants focus on understanding unmet needs, defining stakeholder priorities, navigating regulatory and IP considerations, and developing actionable commercialization plans with guidance from expert industry and NIH mentors.

About the IVOS BOSS G4™

The IVOS BOSS G4 (Breathing Optimization and Suction System) is an innovative video laryngoscope sleeve that integrates continuous, targeted suction and independent oxygen delivery. This combination rapidly clears aspirate and debris while maintaining a clear tracheal view—even in heavily soiled airways—enabling precise tube placement and higher first-pass success rates. By reducing oxygen deprivation during intubation, the BOSS G4 enhances patient safety and improves outcomes across emergency, perioperative, and critical care settings.

About IVOS Medical

IVOS Medical is a medical device company advancing airway management technology, particularly for challenging intubations. Its flagship product, the patented Breathing Optimization and Suction System (BOSS™), enhances critical intubation success through video laryngoscopy. Founded by clinicians with extensive airway management experience, the company addresses the challenges health care providers face during critical and emergency intubations. Supported by over $2 million in non-dilutive NIH SBIR funding and exclusively licensed from UC Irvine, IVOS Medical remains focused on elevating patient safety and healthcare efficiency through better intubation tools.

