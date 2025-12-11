ITM to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Garching / Munich, Germany, November 11, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Cavey and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Klaus Maleck will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, California. On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 8:00 am to 8:25 am PST, Dr. Cavey will present a corporate overview in the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians, and our partners through excellence in development, production, and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

