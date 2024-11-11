ITM to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Garching / Munich, November 11, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced its participation in two upcoming industry investor conferences. ITM’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Cavey, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Investor Conference. Dr. Cavey, together with ITM’s CFO, Dr. Klaus Maleck, will also attend the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024. Additional information on the events can be found below.



Conference Details:



November 13, 2024: William Blair Investor Conference (Virtual):

Dr. Cavey will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:00 AM ET.

Dr. Cavey and Dr. Maleck will also be available to meet with conference participants in one-on-one meetings.

November 19 - 21, 2024: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024:

Dr. Cavey and Dr. Maleck will be available to meet with conference participants in one-on-one meetings.

For further information, please contact:Ben OrzelekPhone: +49 89 329 8986 1009Email:Kathleen Noonan/Julia WestermeirPhone: +49 89 329 8986 1500Email:ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.

