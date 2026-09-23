ITM and Lumara Bio Announce Upcoming Dosimetry and Re-treatment Data Presentations on ¹⁷⁷Lu-edotreotide at ASTRO 2026

Garching / Munich, September 23, 2026 — ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and Lumara Bio, a dedicated oncology therapeutics division of ITM, today announced that they will provide new data for Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) in two poster presentations at the 2026 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, held from September 26 – 30, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. One poster will feature Phase 3 COMPETE trial dosimetry results for 177Lu-edotreotide in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). A second poster will highlight findings from a registry analysis of re-treatment with 177Lu-edotreotide in patients with progressive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Poster Presentation Details

Title: 177Lu-edotreotide Absorbed Dose in Patients with Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Dosimetry Results from COMPETE

Abstract Number: 2100

Poster Board Number: 27

Poster Session: PQA 01: Gastrointestinal Cancer and Central Nervous System

Date and Time: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall – Exhibit Hall A

Presenter: Dr. Amir Iravani, University of California, Los Angeles, California

Title: Re-treatment with 177Lu-edotreotide in patients with progressive NETs: a SwissNet Registry

Abstract Number: 2066

Poster Board Number: 27

Poster Session: PQA 01: Gastrointestinal Cancer and Central Nervous System

Date and Time: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall – Exhibit Hall A

Presenter: Dr. Julia G. Fricke, University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland

About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

About Lumara Bio

Lumara Bio, a division of ITM, builds on more than two decades of radiopharmaceutical expertise and is advancing a focused pipeline of targeted therapies for cancers where treatment options remain limited. www.lumarabio.com

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



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