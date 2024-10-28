Iterum Therapeutics to Host Morning Conference Call on U.S. FDA Approval of ORLYNVAH™ (Oral Sulopenem) for the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

ORLYNVAH™ (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) is the first oral penem

approved for use in the U.S. and the first FDA-approved product for Iterum.

ORLYNVAH™ is approved for the treatment of uUTIs caused by the designated

microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae or Proteus mirabilis in

adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment

options. It is only the second FDA-approved treatment for uUTIs in the past two

decades.

