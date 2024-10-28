SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Iterum Therapeutics to Host Morning Conference Call on U.S. FDA Approval of ORLYNVAH™ (Oral Sulopenem) for the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

October 28, 2024 | 
2 min read

Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) is focused on delivering

differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug

resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by

serious and life-threatening diseases around the world.

WHAT:

Conference call to discuss U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of

Iterum’s ORLYNVAH™ (Oral Sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated

urinary tract infections (uUTIs).

Speakers include: Corey Fishman (CEO) and Steve Aronin (Senior Vice

President and Head of Clinical Development

WHY:

ORLYNVAH™ (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) is the first oral penem

approved for use in the U.S. and the first FDA-approved product for Iterum.

ORLYNVAH™ is approved for the treatment of uUTIs caused by the designated

microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae or Proteus mirabilis in

adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment

options. It is only the second FDA-approved treatment for uUTIs in the past two

decades.

For more details, view the press release issued Friday here.

WHEN:

Monday, October 28, 2024

8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Dial-in information:

United States: +1 833-470-1428 | International: +1 404-975-4839

Access code: 936149

The conference call replay will be available in the Events & Presentations page of Iterum’s website following the call.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its NDA for ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iterum-therapeutics-to-host-morning-conference-call-on-us-fda-approval-of-orlynvah-oral-sulopenem-for-the-treatment-of-uncomplicated-urinary-tract-infections-302288057.html

SOURCE Iterum Therapeutics plc

Europe Massachusetts Regulatory FDA Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Approvals
Iterum Wins FDA Approval For Oral UTI Antibiotic, Seeks ‘Strategic Transaction’ for Asset
October 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exterior view of the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia
Vaccines
CDC Reaffirm RSV Vaccination Guidelines, Declines Expanding Coverage to Younger Adults
October 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
Pfizer’s Abrysvo Approved as First RSV Vaccine for Younger Adults
October 24, 2024
 · 
193 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie