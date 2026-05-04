Iterative Health Reports Expanded Trial Performance Data at Digestive Disease Week 2026, Demonstrating Consistent Outperformance of Industry Benchmarks at Double the Scale

Updated analysis published confirms 3x patient randomization rates versus published industry benchmarks, reinforcing the scalability and reliability of a purpose-built, site-centric research model in inflammatory bowel disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research, today announced the presentation of updated scientific research at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026, May 2–5 in Chicago. The abstract builds on findings previously published at the 21st Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), now reflecting an approximately two-fold increase in network scale across trials and sites. Enrollment rates remain consistently more than 3x industry benchmarks at this expanded scale.

The analysis, titled 'Accelerating Enrollment in Phase 2 and 3 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trials Through an Innovative Site Network,' evaluated recruitment rates across ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Against a backdrop of industry-wide enrollment declines of more than 70% over the last two decades, Iterative Health's network continues to demonstrate that a purpose-built operational backbone, combining best-in-class startup, activation, and recruitment processes, study-specific training, business operations, and AI-enabled pre-screening technology, can reliably and sustainably accelerate trial execution.

“To see the same level of outperformance replicated across twice the number of trials and sites validates the fundamental thesis of our model: that a site-centric, performance-driven approach can systematically solve the enrollment crisis in IBD,” said Dana Feuchtbaum, Chief Operating Officer of Iterative Health.

As Iterative Health’s site network grew rapidly throughout 2024 to 2026, analysis included a cohort of sites across the United States and Europe over a two-year period. The per-study randomization rate was 0.33 patients per site per month, representing more than 3x the industry benchmark of 0.10 patients per site per month as reported in published industry benchmarks. This performance was consistent regardless of trial phase or disease indication – Phase 2 and 3 studies, and both UC and CD populations. Notably, among the four trials that completed full enrollment, the network maintained a global median randomization rate of 0.32 patients per site per month (interquartile range of 0.30 to 0.34), demonstrating consistent performance across the network at 3x the industry benchmark. These results indicate that Iterative Health's site network sustains peak performance across the entire duration of a trial, underscoring the value of early engagement from initiation to maximize enrollment outcomes.

“The consistency of these results as the network has grown is particularly striking,” said Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD, lead study author and global lead of Northwestern Medicine Hanauer Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. “Reproducibility at this scale is what distinguishes a genuine operational solution from an isolated success and points to a new paradigm for how GI and hepatology trials should be run.”

“One year into our strategic partnership with Iterative Health, this data reflects what becomes possible when infrastructure, technology, and clinical expertise converge at the community level,” said J. Casey Chapman, MD, Study Author and Chief Medical Officer, GI Alliance. “Community-based sites have always had the patient relationships and clinical depth to drive meaningful research, and this partnership has given them the operational backbone to do exactly that.”

The DDW 2026 presentation represents the second major public reporting of Iterative Health's aggregated network performance, reinforcing the company's commitment to data-driven transparency and its mission to meaningfully accelerate the development of novel therapies for patients. The results further support the company's strategic vision to expand its performance-driven site network model across additional disease areas in GI, hepatology, obesity, and cardiology.

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research to transform patient outcomes. By combining deep expertise in clinical trials with cutting-edge AI, we empower research teams and study sponsors to expand and expedite access to novel therapeutics for patients in need. The company has headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

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