iTeos to Present Preclinical Data on Potential Best-In-Class Anti-TREM2 Antibody, EOS-215, and Novel PTPN1/2 Inhibitor at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the poster presentations of preclinical data on EOS-215, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TREM2, and a novel small molecule inhibiting PTPN1/2 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 3136, “EOS-215, a first-in-class TREM2 antagonist, designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and overcome resistance”

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Therapeutic Approaches to Attack the Tumor Microenvironment

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:30 PM - 5:00 P.M. CDT

Location: Poster Section 24



Abstract 5609, “A novel PTPN1/2 inhibitor with high oral bioavailability enhances the antitumoral response”

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 3

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 2:30 PM - 5:00 P.M. CDT

Location: Poster Section 20



iTeos’ exhibit booth at the AACR Annual Meeting is booth #3240.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About EOS-215

EOS-215 is a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody which blocks ligand binding to triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2), switching off multiple tumor growth and survival promoting activities of tumor resident macrophages and effectively “reprogramming” the macrophages to allow for T cell activation. The therapeutic candidate has shown activity in both in vitro and in vivo highly immune resistant models and is currently in IND-enabling studies.

About PTPN1/2

iTeos has developed a novel small molecule inhibiting PTPN1/2. The PTPN1/2 phosphatases are negative regulators of cytokine signaling pathways and T cell receptor signaling. Inhibiting or depleting PTPN1/2 sensitizes cancer and immune cells to IFNγ, reshaping the tumor microenvironment and triggering a coordinated antitumor immune response.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not solely statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “prepare,” “look,” “potential,” “possible” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the potential of EOS-215 to be best in class and the potential benefits of EOS-215 and iTeos’ novel PTPN1/2 inhibitor.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond iTeos’ control. Actual results could materially differ from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Known risk factors include the following: success in preclinical testing does not ensure that later clinical trials will be successful; the data for our product candidates may not be sufficient for obtaining regulatory approval to move into later stage trials or to commercialize products; iTeos may not be able to execute on its business plans, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, research and clinical development plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, for various reasons, some of which may be outside of iTeos’ control, including possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner, negative developments in the field of immuno-oncology, such as adverse events or disappointing results, including in connection with competitor therapies, and regulatory, court or agency decisions such as decisions by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover our product candidates; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in iTeos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by the Company which you are encouraged to review.

Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect iTeos’ business, results of operations and the trading price of iTeos’ common stock. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. iTeos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Carl Mauch

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

carl.mauch@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@iteostherapeutics.com