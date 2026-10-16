ISCT Leaders Help Shape Updated International Recommendations for CAR T Cell Therapy in Autoimmune Diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) is proud to recognize the contributions of its leaders to the publication of updated international consensus recommendations on the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for severe, treatment-refractory autoimmune diseases, published in The Lancet Rheumatology.

Developed through a collaboration between the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and the Joint Accreditation Committee of ISCT and EBMT (JACIE), the recommendations provide updated guidance for the clinical use of CAR T-cell therapy across rheumatic, neurological and hematological severe auto-immune diseases, including pediatric indications.

ISCT Leadership at the Forefront of Advancing the Field

Among the authors are Dominique Farge, MD, PhD, ISCT Europe Regional Vice President; Fermin Sánchez-Guijo, MD, PhD, Past ISCT Europe Regional Vice President; and Bruce Levine, PhD, Past ISCT President. Together, and in collaboration with their EBMT colleagues from a range of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, pediatrics, hematology, and cellular therapy, these experts have played a central role in supporting the development of best practices as CAR T-cell therapy expands beyond its established role in oncology.

"The pace of advancements in CAR T-cell therapy for autoimmune diseases has been remarkable," said Dr. Dominique Farge (Paris, St-Louis Hospital), who acted as coordinator of these international consensus recommendations along with Raffaella Greco, MD (Milano, San Raffaele Hospital). "The continued progress we have made has only been possible through close collaboration and partnerships between experts in cellular therapy and autoimmune disease care."

From Consensus to Education

As a global society that brings together experts from across research, clinical care, industry, and regulation, ISCT catalyzes the exchange of knowledge needed to advance cell therapies from scientific discovery to safe and effective patient care.

In 2025, ISCT's "The Use of Cell Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases: CAR-T" course in Paris brought together leading international experts to explore the evolving landscape of cellular therapies for autoimmune diseases. Co-directed by Drs. Farge, Sánchez-Guijo, and Levine, the program provided advanced clinical insights and served as a forum for discussion that informed the evolution of these recommendations.

"Education will be critical as this field continues to evolve," said Dr. Jaap Jan Boelens, MD, PhD, ISCT Chief Medical Officer and an invited speaker for the course. "Clinicians are seeking practical guidance on how these therapies may be integrated into patient care. Access to high-quality, expert-led education will help ensure that advances in the field are translated safely and effectively into clinical practice. ISCT's commitment to expanding access to courses around the globe is an important investment in the next generation of clinicians and researchers."

Following the success of the live program, ISCT has now expanded the course into a self-paced online learning experience, making its expert-led content available to a global audience to support continued education in this rapidly evolving field. Complimentary access to the online course will be available on the ISCT website through June 2028 for ISCT clinician, resident, fellow, and student members.

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SOURCE International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy