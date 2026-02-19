Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Investor Update Call

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 596-4144 (U.S. and Canada) or (646) 968-2525 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 8188306. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors & Media section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (609) 800-9909 (international) using conference ID number 8188306.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

Company contact:

Greg Martini

Chief Financial Officer

gmartini@ironwoodpharma.com

Investors:

Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)

Stephanie Ascher

Stephanie.Ascher@precisionaq.com