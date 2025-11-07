IRLAB Receives Acceptance for Two Abstracts at AD/PD(TM) 2026: The 20th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the international conference AD/PD 2026, to be held in Copenhagen on March 17-21.

"We are very much looking forward to participating in AD/PD, one of the world's leading scientific meetings in Parkinson's disease research. It provides us the chance to actively contribute, strengthen our network, and boost confidence in our pipeline," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB.

The company's two abstracts are titled:

Results from REACT-PD - a randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-centre phase IIb study evaluating the efficacy of pirepemat on falls frequency in patients with Parkinson's disease. Authors: Joakim Tedroff, Fredrik Hansson, Erik Werner, Olivia Vu Van, Johanna Landström, Nicholas Waters, Clas Sonesson and Susanna Waters.

Searching for novel CNS therapies in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease using integrative screening process (ISP): An AI/ML driven phenotypic drug discovery platform. Authors: Susanna Waters, Peder Svensson, Nicholas Waters, Erik Werner, Daniel Andersson, Fredrik Wallner, Joakim Tedroff, Clas Sonesson and Sebastian Oleszko

The abstracts will be presented by Susanna Waters, Director Systems Pharmacology, Sebastian Oleszko, Research Scientist, AI & Computational Biology and Joakim Tedroff, Chief Medical Officer.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

