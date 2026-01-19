IRLAB enters collaboration agreement with Danish biotech company Biomia ApS applying the Integrative Screening Process (ISP)

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR EUROPEAN MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL TRADE MEDIA AND EUROPEAN FINANCIAL MEDIA ONLY

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the Danish biotech company Biomia to evaluate Biomia's drug candidates applying IRLAB's discovery platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP).

"We are excited to enter into an ISP-based collaboration with Biomia, giving us the opportunity to leverage our broad expertise in drug discovery for CNS disorders. The ISP platform has proven its ability for discovery of entirely novel drug candidates with blockbuster potential across CNS disorders. Biomia's unique strategy for lead identification and innovative synthesis of compounds makes a good match with our discovery platfom," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO.

In the collaboration, IRLAB will use its ML/AI-supported technology platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP) for phenotypic characterization and evaluation of small-molecule compounds, to provide in depth characterization of Biomia's novel chemistries and compounds. ISP will be ulilized to characterize the novel compounds as well as predict potential target indications and includes differentiation vs. currently available treatments for several undisclosed CNS indications. Biomia supplies the project with its compounds and finances the studies that IRLAB accomplish.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

