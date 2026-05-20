IRADIMED CORPORATION to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in developing innovative MRI-compatible medical devices, today announced that Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held June 8–10, 2026, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida.

Investors interested in meeting with Iradimed management during the conference may contact their Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI") compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices, accessories, disposables, and related services. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ("IV") infusion pump system specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. Our patented MRidium® MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems and our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system are designed to enable accurate, safe, and dependable care before, during, and after MRI procedures. For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com.

For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com .