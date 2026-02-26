IQVIA Signs Agreement to Acquire Drug Discovery Assets from Charles River Laboratories, Expanding End-to-End Drug Discovery Capabilities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain discovery services assets from Charles River Laboratories.

These assets include five sites specializing in a range of in vitro drug discovery services, including established laboratory based New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and a small molecule AI platform, designed to accelerate discovery programs and support growing demand for non animal research methods. Collectively, these assets are underpinned by more than 20 years of curated scientific and operational data, as well as extensive therapeutic expertise. Since their inception, these assets have enabled over 100 molecules to enter clinical trials and include several commercially approved drugs.

The acquisition complements IQVIA Laboratories’ existing drug discovery capabilities to create a fully integrated, end-to-end drug discovery platform spanning target identification, hit-to-lead, lead optimization and early safety assessment. These expanded capabilities will broaden IQVIA’s ability to serve a wider range of drug modalities and therapeutic areas in early discovery research, including Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Metabolism and Rare Diseases. Pharmaceutical and Biotech sponsors will benefit from the integration of IQVIA’s combined scientific, regulatory and clinical expertise from early-stage discovery research through to clinical development.

“This acquisition will meaningfully strengthen our ability to support clients earlier in the R&D lifecycle and complements our existing translational and clinical development capabilities,” said David Morris, president of IQVIA Laboratories. “Integrating these assets with our existing capabilities creates an industry-leading drug discovery platform with a track record of advancing discovery programs into clinical development.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high quality health data, Healthcare grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies, and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 93,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology, and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

