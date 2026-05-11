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Press Releases

iOrganBio Appoints AI and Life Sciences Investor Jessica Owens to Its Board of Directors

May 11, 2026 | 
1 min read
Chapel Hill, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - iOrganBio, an innovator in intelligent cell manufacturing that is redefining how human cells are engineered and reliably produced at scale for research and therapeutic applications, including FDA-aligned New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), today announced the appointment of Jessica Owens to its Board of Directors. Jessica is a seasoned venture investor and serial founder with extensive experience building and scaling companies at the intersection of life sciences, health technology and AI.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:
  • iOrganBio appoints Jessica Owens to its Board of Directors.
  • Owens brings over 20 years of company-building and investing experience, including co-founding GRAIL, which raised over $1B and formed partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson, and serving as co-founder and General Partner at Initiate Ventures.
  • iOrganBio says her counsel will be invaluable as it scales CellForge, expands partnerships, and advances AI-driven cell manufacturing to improve predictability and scalability from model development to cell therapies.
Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/296887_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About iOrganBio

iOrganBio is transforming human cell production with CellForge, its AI-powered platform for consistent, scalable, and intelligent manufacturing of cells and organoids for in vitro modeling and cell therapies. By applying engineering precision to biology, CellForge uses AI and automation to guide cell development and make real-time adjustments aligned with defined biological profiles. At the core of the platform is iOrganBio's functional human CellAtlas, a comprehensive reference built from single-cell and multi-omics data that provides the digital blueprints for each cell type. This smart, closed-loop process delivers the accuracy, efficiency, and quality partners need to turn scientific ideas into breakthroughs, accelerating disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug development. iOrganBio is based at BioLabs in Chapel Hill, NC.

For more information, visit iOrgan.Bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Michelle Linn
michelle@linndencom.com

Source: iOrganBio


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296887



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