Ionis to present at upcoming September 2025 investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025

Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025 Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

