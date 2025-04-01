Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences - March 31, 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
- 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, 2025
- Bank of America 2025 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025
A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.
