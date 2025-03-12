Iolyx Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Ophthalmology Conferences

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iolyx Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics at the intersection of ocular inflammation and autoimmunity, today announced acceptance of abstracts in four upcoming industry events, where the company will present new developments and updates on its lead candidate, ILYX-002, for immune-driven dry eye disease (DED) from a recent Phase 2 clinical trial, ILYX-002-201.

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases are commonly associated with ocular comorbidities for which currently available treatments are limited regarding efficacy, safety, and ease of administration, and thus do little to improve ocular treatment outcomes for patients. ILYX-002 is a potent and selective topically administered immune modulator designed to address the root immune-ophthalmologic pathology of these comorbidities, beginning with DED, while delivering a safe and tolerable response and convenient administration. Updates on ILYX-002 will be the focus of the upcoming Iolyx presentations, for which further details can be found below.

Sonoma Eye Meeting

Presenter : Erin Newman, Chief Development Officer at Iolyx

: Erin Newman, Chief Development Officer at Iolyx Location : San Diego, California

: San Diego, California Date & Time : March 21–23, 2025 PST

: March 21–23, 2025 PST Poster Number: P-01

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Presenter : Dr. Mark Hinds, Principal Investigator for the ILYX-002-201 trial

: Dr. Mark Hinds, Principal Investigator for the ILYX-002-201 trial Location : Salt Lake City, Utah

: Salt Lake City, Utah Date & Time : May 8, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. MST

: May 8, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. MST Session Title : Dry Eye: Clinical Aspects II

: Dry Eye: Clinical Aspects II Poster Number: 5686 - B0081



British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) Clinical Conference

Presenter : Dr. James Armitage, Principal Investigator for the ILYX-002-201 trial

: Dr. James Armitage, Principal Investigator for the ILYX-002-201 trial Location : Birmingham, UK

: Birmingham, UK Date & Time : June 5–7, 2025 GMT

: June 5–7, 2025 GMT Session Title: Dry Eye Poster Session

18th Annual International Ocular and Inflammation Society (IOIS) Meeting

Presenter : Elizabeth Jeffords, CEO of Iolyx

: Elizabeth Jeffords, CEO of Iolyx Location : Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Date & Time : June 25, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. BRT

: June 25, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. BRT Session Title: Free Papers – Oral Presentations I

About ILYX-002-201

ILYX-002-201 is a first-in-human Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ILYX-002 in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease (DED) associated with systemic autoimmune or inflammatory disorders. Conducted across multiple sites in Australia, this randomized, double-masked, and vehicle-controlled study included 105 participants randomized to receive either ILYX-002 or vehicle control, administered twice daily (BID) for eight weeks, followed by a two-week safety follow up. The primary and secondary endpoints were focused on safety and the signs of DED evaluated using objective staining measures on the ocular surface.

About ILYX-002

ILYX-002 is a broadly acting, potent, and specific immune-modulator acting on the Th17 and Th1 dysregulation commonly present in inflammatory ocular surface diseases. The product is presented as a sterile, preservative-free ophthalmic suspension, used twice a day. By targeting the underlying Th17/Th1 biologic pathways locally, ILYX-002 aims to provide rapid, robust, and sustained relief without the long-term safety and tolerability concerns often associated with steroid therapies.

About Iolyx Therapeutics

Iolyx Therapeutics is an immuno-ophthalmology company dedicated to transforming the standard of care at the intersection of ocular inflammation and autoimmunity, from the cornea and anterior chamber to the retina. With optimized, locally administered formulations tailored to deliver potent therapeutics to relevant ocular tissues, Iolyx targets ocular inflammation at the source. Iolyx’s mission is to develop targeted therapeutics that maximize efficacy and convenience, with excellent tolerability, and the aim to displace steroids and older immunosuppressants for the benefit of a broad cross-section of patients.

