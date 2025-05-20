IO Biotech Announces Participation in Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, announced today that Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, the company’s President and CEO, along with Amy Sullivan, the company’s CFO, and Qasim Ahmad, MD, the company’s CMO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA being held virtually May 27-28, 2025. Additionally, Dr. Zocca will be presenting and Dr. Zocca, Amy Sullivan, and Dr. Ahmad will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.

Fireside Chat Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 10:30 AM EST

Participants: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO, Amy Sullivan, CFO, Qasim Ahmad, MD, CMO

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen180/iobt/2014758

Presentation Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 7:35 AM EST

Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/iobt/1853008

The webcast replay for the fireside chat and the presentation will be available from the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.iobiotech.com for 90 days.

About Cylembio®

Cylembio® (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) is an investigational, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) positive and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating Cylembio in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating Cylembio in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating Cylembio in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors. Enrollment in the three ongoing company-sponsored clinical trials is now complete.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck, which is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to Cylembio.

Cylembio® is a registered trademark of IO Biotech ApS, a subsidiary of IO Biotech.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio®, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the expected timing of the top-line data from, or outcome of, the company’s Phase 3 trial, the timing regarding submission of a BLA, the timing regarding launch of Cylembio, the timing or outcome of other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com

Media

Julie Funesti

Edelman

917-498-1967

julie.funesti@edelman.com