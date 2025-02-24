IO Biotech Announces New Preclinical Data for Additional Pipeline Candidate Presented at the AACR-IO Conference

• Findings support the development of a novel peptide vaccine targeting the immunosuppressive effects of Transforming Growth Beta (TGF-β) in solid tumors

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced details of its poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)-IO conference taking place February 23-26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: A TGF-β-directed peptide vaccine induces T cell activation & drives anti-tumor activity by modulating the architecture of the tumor microenvironment

Poster number: B117

Presenter: Matteo Bocci, PhD, Senior Scientist

Date and time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 1:45-4:00 PM PST

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles, Platinum Ballroom A-E

Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGF-β) is a key immune-suppressive factor in the tumor microenvironment (TME) of most solid tumors, often limiting the efficacy of various immune-oncology therapies. While global TGF-β inhibition strategies have shown limited success due to systemic toxicity, a more targeted modulation approach may be key to achieving sustained anti-tumor activity. IO Biotech’s proprietary T-win® platform is designed to selectively modulate TGF-β activity rather than fully inhibit it, targeting both tumor cells and key immune-suppressive cells within the TME.

The poster details the potential of IO170, a TGF-β peptide vaccine that showed significantly reduced tumor growth in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and prostate cancer models. The vaccine-induced robust immune responses reshaped the TME without causing systemic toxicity or adverse off-target effects. These findings support the continued development of an immune-modulatory vaccine targeting TGF-β as a novel approach for treating a wide range of cancers.

“Unlike other existing approaches that aim at inhibiting the TGFβ signaling systemically, our strategy uniquely targets TGFβ+ cells that are contributing to key immune resistance mechanisms in cancer,” said Ayako Wakatsuki Pedersen, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research at IO Biotech. “These findings further validate our approach to immune-modulatory cancer vaccines that reshape the tumor microenvironment to enhance treatment efficacy. We look forward to advancing this research and sharing additional data as we explore its clinical applications while we prepare for an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) submission to FDA for IO170.”

