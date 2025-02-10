SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invivyd to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025

February 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that Marc Elia, Chairman of the Invivyd Board of Directors, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

The presentation is set to take place at 1:20 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12th. The live webcast link will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at https://investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations
(781) 208-1747
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com

Massachusetts Events
