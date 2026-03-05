Invivyd Appoints Distinguished Physician and Scientist, Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Former assistant professor of epidemiology, immunology, and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and pathology at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Mina strengthens Invivyd’s medical leadership

Dr. Mina’s research at Harvard focused on antibodies, vaccines, and infectious diseases with special expertise in COVID-19, measles, and other diseases, and will be a significant asset to Invivyd and the advancement of its pipeline

With more than 100 scientific publications and 10,000 citations, as well as hundreds of popular press interviews and op-eds, Dr. Mina is an expert in conducting research and conveying its meaning and impact to healthcare professionals, regulators, and the general public



NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced the appointment of Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Mina joins us at a critical time in American medicine and the evolution of infectious disease prophylaxis, as we seek to provide Americans with choice in how they protect themselves from viral threats, including COVID, Long COVID, RSV, and measles,” said Marc Elia, Chairman of the Invivyd Board of Directors. “His unique training and skills that span medical training, epidemiology, and basic immunology, combined with a track record of advancing pragmatic solutions to complex problems can help accelerate our work as we expand our pipeline of monoclonal antibodies.”

“Invivyd is at the forefront of advancing infectious disease prevention as the leader in infectious disease monoclonal antibodies. I’ve gotten a chance to get to know the company and its technology platform and see unique potential for medical value creation as Invivyd is positioned to potentially advance standard of care, both in the treatment and, crucially, in the prevention of critical viral diseases that require better options,” commented Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Mina is a former assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and he has served as chief science or chief medical officer at several diagnostics and digital health companies. Dr. Mina rose to prominence during the COVID pandemic advising the U.S. federal and international governments on testing policies and advocating that the U.S. shift its public health goal from attempting to diagnose every COVID case, to identifying who was contagious at the moment in order to reduce transmission and accelerate reopening society. Dr. Mina helped lead the U.S. government’s Home Test-to-Treat Program, which focused on improving access to treatment for under-served populations for both influenza and COVID-19. Earlier in his career, Dr. Mina also identified and articulated aspects of the basic pathology of measles virus, including leading the discovery of a critical long-term consequence of measles termed “immune amnesia,” which is the deletion of immunological antibody-based memory following measles infection. His work has also investigated how the body responds to influenza and other vaccines, and pathogens, to drive immunological memory, particularly in childhood and in pregnancy with downstream passive antibody transfer to newborns. Dr. Mina has also led large population-based studies to better characterize the human antibody repertoire against hundreds of distinct pathogens and autoimmune disease, improving our understanding of how immune systems develop, stabilize, and decay across a lifespan. Dr. Mina’s leadership in public health strategy, deep scientific contributions to viral immunology, and rare ability to communicate complex science with clarity uniquely position him to help Invivyd advance passive antibody prophylaxis and treatment of multiple diseases.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

