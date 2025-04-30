SUBSCRIBE
Invitation to the Presentation of Cantargia’s Interim Report for Q1 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia (Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) will publish the company's interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 13, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's interim CEO, Damian Marron, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025 .

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051495 .

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact
Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

