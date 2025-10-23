SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invitation to Presentations of Senzime’s Third Quarter 2025 Report

October 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the third quarter report for 2025 on Oct 29, 09:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The webcast presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime and the recordiing will be available on Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

In the afternoon of the same day, Gustaf Meyer, analyst at Redeye, will host a Q&A interiew with Philip Siberg and the recording will be published later on the same day on https://www.redeye.se/company/senzime

Questions can be emailed in advance of the Q&A interview, no later than 10:00 am on Oct 29 on gustaf.meyer@redeye.se

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentations of Senzime’s third quarter 2025 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Ultralight plane from bottom with blue wave on black. Illustration background, banner with copy space
Earnings
Thanks to Pfizer, Drug Pricing Clouds Begin To Clear as Q3 Earnings Roll Out
October 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor