Press Releases

Invitation to FluoGuide A/S (Nasdaq: FLUO) Webcast on 27 November 2025

November 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its Interim Report Q3 2025 on Thursday 27 November 2025.

The following event will take place later that day:

A live webcast for shareholders, analysts, investors and representatives of the media:

Topic: FluoGuide Operational and Financial Results for Q3 2025
Date: Thursday 27 November 2025
Time: 14.00 CET

The webcast is hosted by analyst Christian Binder, Redeye. FluoGuide is represented by CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen.

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/1127356/live-q-fluoguide-2

Questions can be sent in advance by email to Christian Binder (christian.binder@redeye.se) or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast has concluded.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide
FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

