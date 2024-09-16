Investing in Future Discovery: Breast Cancer Canada Awards Research Fellows

Visionary minds positioned for progress through mentorship.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breast Cancer Canada, a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research, is proud to announce a significant investment in the future of breast cancer research. The Breast Cancer Canada Translational Research Unit (BCC-TRU) at the London Health Sciences Centre has awarded eight new scholarships and fellowships at Western University for the 2024-2025 academic year, continuing a 25-year tradition of supporting groundbreaking research.





This year’s recipients are advancing breast cancer research at London Health Sciences Centre and Western University. Awarded annually through a rigorous review process by Dr. Alison Allan’s scientific committee, these scholarships and fellowships honour exceptional scientists, strong mentorship, and groundbreaking research with transformative potential.

The recipients are:

Zachary Freeman , MSc student in the Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics

, MSc student in the Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics Noor Rizvi , MSc student in the Department of Biochemistry

, MSc student in the Department of Biochemistry Jeri Spilberg , MSc student, Department of Anatomy & Cell Biology

, MSc student, Department of Anatomy & Cell Biology Lianghong Chen , PhD student, Department of Computer Science

, PhD student, Department of Computer Science Nitara Fernando , PhD student, Department of Medical Biophysics

, PhD student, Department of Medical Biophysics Jared Wootten , PhD candidate, Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics

, PhD candidate, Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics George Xie , PhD student, Department of Biochemistry

, PhD student, Department of Biochemistry Dr. Samir Fasih, Clinical Research Fellow, Division of Medical Oncology

“As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, this announcement serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to progress through science,” says Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. “Through the BCC-TRU lab, we are proud to support London Health Sciences and pleased to celebrate the progress and accomplishments made in breast cancer for the last 25 years. The scholarships are not only an investment in breast cancer research, they are also an investment in the bright minds that will shape the future.”

Dr. Samir Fasih, Medical Oncology Clinical Research Fellow, London Health Sciences Centre shares, “Receiving the fellowship from Breast Cancer Canada is a powerful opportunity for me to make progress, accelerate breakthroughs in metastatic breast cancer management, and gain invaluable mentorship from Canadian research experts.”

The diversity of talent is matched by the breadth of their research focus. Enrolled in six different academic departments at Western University, these scholars are tackling critical aspects of breast cancer, including understanding, prevention, tracking, and treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as exploring precision medicine approaches to improve outcomes. Further details about the award recipients and descriptions of their projects can be found on the BCC-TRU website.

To learn more about the projects and the people we fund visit Breast Cancer Canada breastcancerprogress.ca.

About Dr. Alison Allan

Dr. Alison Allan is the director of Breast Cancer Canada’s Translational Research Unit at London Health Sciences Centre and newly appointed Associate Vice-President (Research) at Western University. Dr. Allan is a distinguished oncology scientist known for her impactful research on breast cancer metastasis and new therapies. Dr. Allan has been a part of and holds a BSc in Molecular Biology and Genetics and a PhD in Biomedical Science from the University of Guelph.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research and advocate and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information visit, breastcancerprogress.ca.

