Investigational combination of first-in-class bispecific antibodies TALVEY®▼ (talquetamab) and TECVAYLI®▼ (teclistamab) shows deep and durable responses in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients with extramedullary disease

Results from the Phase 2 RedirecTT-1 study demonstrate deep responses with 78.9 percent overall response rate through dual targeting of GPRC5D and BCMA1

Data signal potential of novel, off-the-shelf approach in patients with extramedullary disease who face significant unmet needs1

BEERSE, BELGIUM, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced today new results from the Phase 2 RedirecTT-1 study evaluating the investigational combination of TALVEY®▼(talquetamab), the first European Commission (EC) approved GPRC5D-directed bispecific antibody, and TECVAYLI®▼(teclistamab), the first EC approved BCMA-directed bispecific antibody. The results show a high overall response rate (ORR) with durability in patients with triple-class exposed (TCE) relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have true extramedullary disease (EMD).1 EMD is defined as soft tissue/organ-associated plasmacytomas with no contact to bony structures as per International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria.2 RedirecTT-1 is the largest study dedicated to patients with EMD to date.1 These data were featured in a late-breaking oral presentation (Abstract #LB4001) at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.1

EMD represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma and occurs when myeloma cells spread and form tumours (plasmacytomas) elsewhere in the body, such as in soft tissues and organs.3 These patients often face limited treatment options and worse outcomes due to the complexity of the disease, including tumour heterogeneity, resulting in low ORRs and rapid relapses with current standard therapies.2,3 On average, TCE RRMM patients with EMD have an ORR of less than 40 percent and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of less than six months.4

“The investigational combination of talquetamab and teclistamab has demonstrated deep, durable responses in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, and now shows great promise in those with extramedullary myeloma, where standard therapies often fall short,” said Yael Cohen, M.D., Head of Myeloma Unit, Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel.* “Dual targeting of GPRC5D and BCMA may lead to a higher ORR and greater depth of response by mitigating target antigen-related escape. The RedirecTT-1 trial shows the power of this novel dual-targeting combination approach as a potential treatment option for patients with this disease.”

The Phase 2 RedirecTT-1 study enrolled 90 patients with TCE RRMM with true EMD.1 Of these patients, 84.4 percent were triple-class refractory, 35.6 percent were penta-drug refractory, 20.0 percent had previously received BCMA CAR-T therapy, and 8.9 percent had previously received a bispecific antibody.1 The investigational combination of talquetamab and teclistamab led to a high ORR of 78.9 percent (95 percent confidence interval [CI]; 69.0–86.8), with more than half of patients (54.4 percent) achieving complete response or better.1 High responses were observed even in patients exposed to prior BCMA CAR-T or anti-FcRH5 bispecific antibodies (83.3 percent ORR; 58.6-96.4 and 75.0 percent ORR; 34.9-96.8, respectively).1 Among responders, 66.2 percent remained in response at the data cutoff, with a median follow-up of 13.4 months, signalling deep and durable responses.1 Treatment with the combination resulted in 61.0 percent of patients progression-free and alive at one year.1 Additionally, the combination led to durable responses, with 64.1 percent of patients maintaining response (median duration of response: 13.8 months) and 74.5 percent of patients alive at one year, while median overall survival was not yet reached.1

“Multiple myeloma remains a complex and heterogeneous disease, with extramedullary disease presenting a particularly aggressive and challenging to treat form,” said Ester in't Groen, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head Haematology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “The RedirecTT-1 study reflects our strategy to harness novel mechanisms of action, such as the combination of these dual bispecific antibodies, to help redefine potential outcomes for subsets of patients who are currently faced with a poor prognosis and limited options.”

The safety profile of the combination was consistent with previous reports of talquetamab and teclistamab as monotherapies, with no new safety signals identified.1 Patients were given the option to switch to once a month dosing potentially contributing to improved tolerability.1 Rates of discontinuation were low with the treatment combination of talquetamab and teclistamab due to adverse events (AEs).1 Four participants discontinued talquetamab only.1 Reports of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were mostly low grade.1 Of the ten patients who had Grade 5 AEs (11.1 percent), five were due to infections.1 There were five patient deaths due to infection and the rates of severe infection were similar to those observed with some BCMA bispecific antibody monotherapies.1



“Patients with extramedullary myeloma, especially those who have exhausted prior therapies, need more effective treatment options,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Our first-in-class bispecific antibodies talquetamab and teclistamab have transformed treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The RedirecTT-1 study underscores our commitment to advancing innovative therapies that attack the disease in different ways by building combinable and complementary regimens.”

About Talquetamab

Talquetamab received conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) from the European Commission (EC) in August 2023, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also granted talquetamab approval in August 2023, for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody.6

Talquetamab is a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody that binds to CD3 on the surface of T-cells, and GPRC5D, a novel target which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, with minimal to no expression detected on B-cells or B-cell precursors.5

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using talquetamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.

In line with European Medicine Agency (EMA) regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, talquetamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Teclistamab

Teclistamab received EC approval in August 2022 for the treatment of patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.7 In August 2023, the EC approved a Type II variation application for teclistamab, providing the option for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5mg/kg every two weeks in patients who have achieved a complete response (CR) or better for a minimum of six months.8 Teclistamab received approval from the U.S. FDA in October 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody.9

Teclistamab is an off-the-shelf (or ready-to-use) bispecific antibody.9,10 Teclistamab, a subcutaneous injection, redirects T-cells through two cellular targets (BCMA and CD3) to activate the body’s immune system to fight the cancer. Teclistamab is currently being evaluated in several combination studies.10,11,12,13,14

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using teclistamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.

In line with European Medicine Agency (EMA) regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, teclistamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.15,16 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, as well as often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.15,16 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.17 Patients living with multiple myeloma experience relapses which become more frequent with each line of therapy18,19 while remissions become progressively shorter.18,19,20 Whilst some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney damage.21

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com/emea. Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea. Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of teclistamab and talquetamab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at http://www.sec.gov, http://www.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* Yael Cohen, M.D., Head of Myeloma Unit, Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel., has provided consulting, advisory and speaking services to Janssen-Cilag International NV; she has not been paid for any media work.

