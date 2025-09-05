Inventiva to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), September 4, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor events:
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Time of the fireside chat: 3:00pm (EDT)/9:00pm (CEST)
Location: New York, NY
8th Edition of the Lyon Pôle Bourse Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Location: Lyon, France
KBC Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time of the presentation: 5:00am (EDT)/11:00am (CEST)
Location: Brussels, Belgium
Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time of the presentation: 9:30am (EDT)/3:30pm (CEST)
Location: Virtual
European MIDCAP Event 2025
Date: Tuesday, September 30 - Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Location: Paris, France
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com
