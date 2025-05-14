SUBSCRIBE
Invenra Highlights Exelixis’ Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating XB628, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody in Participants with Recurrent Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of multispecific antibodies, today announced that its collaboration partner, Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL), has initiated the dose-escalation stage of the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of XB628 in participants with recurrent advanced or metastatic solid tumors.



XB628 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody natural killer (NK) cell engager that targets NK group 2 member A (NKG2A), an inhibitory receptor on NK cells, and programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The molecule was discovered in part through a collaboration between Exelixis and Invenra.

About Invenra Inc.

Invenra Inc. pioneers the discovery and development of next-generation multispecific antibodies to address unmet therapeutic needs. At the core of Invenra's innovation is the proprietary B-Body® platform, a highly developable bispecific antibody scaffold engineered for superior yield, purity, stability, and compatibility with standard manufacturing processes. This platform enables the rapid generation of bispecific and multispecific antibodies with excellent biophysical properties, facilitating their progression from discovery through clinical development.

To further accelerate antibody development, Invenra offers the B-Body Express™ Antibody Expression service, providing partners with swift access to high-quality bispecific antibodies derived from their own sequences. This service delivers fully QC-analyzed antibodies within weeks, supporting expedited preclinical research timelines.

Invenra collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, contributing its expertise in antibody discovery and development. The company's participation in industry events, such as PEGS Boston, underscores its commitment to advancing bispecific antibody technologies and fostering partnerships that translate innovative science into transformative therapies.


Contacts

Bryan Glaser, Ph.D.
Senior Vice President of Business Development
bglaser@invenra.com
608-441-8319
https://invenra.com/partnering/

