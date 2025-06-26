Intrinsic Therapeutics Announces the First Implantation of the Barricaid® Annular Closure Device via Endoscopic Approach

BOSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic Therapeutics, a medical technology company committed to redefining the standard of care for lumbar discectomy patients with large annular defects by reducing reoperations for reherniations by 81%* with its Barricaid Annular Closure Device, announced today that the device was implanted for the first time via an endoscopic approach. The procedure was performed by Daniel E. Choi, MD, FAAOS, a Harvard-trained, board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon at Gramercy Surgery Center in New York.

Dr. Choi said of the milestone, "This novel endoscopic approach to spine surgery enabled direct visualization during the discectomy and implantation of Barricaid. I am grateful the two technologies allow for harmonious integration and see this as the next advancement in patient care."

Intrinsic's Chief Technology Officer, Jacob Einhorn, attended the case. He said, "It was encouraging to see how seamlessly the dualPortal® endoscopic approach integrated with the delivery of the Barricaid device, without any required changes to instruments or procedural steps. For surgeons who prefer an endoscopic approach, Barricaid can preserve their discectomy outcomes and greatly reduce their risk of reherniation and reoperation."

This case marks the first time Barricaid has been implanted in a patient via Amplify Surgical's dualPortal system. Andy Choi, CEO and Co-Founder of Amplify Surgical said "I am very pleased to see two unique products come together to help patients in ways never before demonstrated. By using dualPortal access, surgeons are able to broaden their selection of procedures performed in conjunction with an endoscope. We are extremely excited to add Barricaid to that list and look forward to continuing to support this cutting-edge combination."

About Barricaid

Barricaid is a proprietary technology designed to prevent reherniation and reoperation in patients with large annular defects following lumbar discectomy surgery. Barricaid has been implanted in over 12,000 patients and is supported by clinical studies across eight distinct patient populations, including two randomized controlled trials and six single-arm studies. A multicenter, Level I RCT demonstrating superior outcomes to discectomy alone was published in JAMA with five-year follow-up results.

*Some studies are outside FDA indications. Values at a minimum of 1-year post-op. Minimum study size: 20 Barricaid subjects.

Barricaid is a registered trademark of Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.

dualPortal is a registered trademark of Amplify Surgical, Inc.

