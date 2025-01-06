SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2025 
BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 11:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
646-930-4406

New Jersey Events
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
