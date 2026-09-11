Interra Health Adds Support for New GLP-1 Bridge Program, Helping Seniors on Medicare Access Weight-Loss Medications

Within just two months, the program has reached 30,000+ prescribers and delivered 170,000+ point-of-prescribe alerts, helping Medicare patients access GLP-1 medication for obesity for just $50/month

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Health , which delivers the first patient-centric medication prescribing experience, announced today that it now supports the new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, which provides eligible GLP-1 medications for just $50 per month. Interra Health’s prescribing and price transparency solutions connect eligible patients to coverage and pricing information and allow providers to seamlessly send prescriptions to pharmacies for fulfillment.

As of July 1, when a provider orders an eligible GLP-1 medication for a Medicare patient leveraging Interra Health, the solution alerts the provider that the patient may qualify for the GLP-1 Bridge program. The alert instructs providers to submit the appropriate ICD-10 code with the prescription and complete the required prior authorization to secure the discounted pricing for their patient.

Interra Health's solution supports the majority of GLP-1 Bridge programs and continues to grow. Since launch, Interra Health’s program has delivered strong traction:

170,000+ total point-of-prescribing alerts delivered

total point-of-prescribing alerts delivered 30,000+ unique prescribers alerted

"Medicare's offering of GLP-1 coverage for obesity is great news for the millions of seniors who could benefit from this type of medication but couldn't afford to pay for it out of pocket," said JB Powell, Chief Business Development Officer of Interra Health. "Interra Health is committed to easing this process for providers so they can, in turn, help patients secure their medication at the best possible price. We are very excited to support, and measure, the benefits of this program as it extends through next year."

About Interra Health

Interra Health delivers the first patient-centric prescribing experience, providing trusted eligibility, price transparency and pharmacy information to providers and patients. By enabling informed decisions at the point of care, Interra Health empowers providers and gives patients clearer access to affordable medications. Built on the proven capabilities of DoseSpot, Arrive Health and pVerify, Interra Health unifies coverage, prescribing, price transparency and access insights at the point of care. Learn more at http://interrahealth.com .

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