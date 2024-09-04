Intensity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, announces that Lewis H. Bender, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9 – 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 11:30 AM ET (Holmes I – 4th Floor) Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ef21791d-dcfa-4af5-a93b-8ba594c598c6

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Intensity Therapeutics website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for approximately 90 days.

Mr. Bender and Joseph Talamo, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, please click below:

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company that applies novel engineered chemistry by enabling its aqueous cytotoxic-containing drug product, INT230-6, to mix and saturate the dense, high-fat pressurized environment of the tumor. As a result of the saturation, Intensity’s clinical trials have demonstrated the ability of INT230-6 to kill tumors and elicit an adaptive immune response within days of injection, representing a novel approach to cancer cell death that holds the potential to shift the treatment paradigm and turn many deadly cancers into chronic diseases even for cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy. INT230-6 has completed enrollment of over 200 patients in two studies; a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial (), and a Phase 2 randomized control clinical trial in breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE-2 study) (). The Company initiated a Phase 3 trial in soft tissue sarcoma (the INVINCIBLE-3 study) (), testing INT230-6 as second or third line monotherapy compared to the standard of care with overall survival as an endpoint. The Company is also planning a Phase 2/3 program in presurgical triple negative breast cancer testing INT230-6 in combination with standard of care compared to standard of care alone. Information on the Phase 2 portion of the program (INVINCIBLE-4 Study) is listed under (). For more information about the Company, including publications, papers and posters about its novel approach to cancer therapeutics, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s expected future plans, cash runway, development activities, projected milestones, business activities or results. When or if used in this communication, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the initiation, timing, progress and results of future preclinical studies and clinical trials and research and development programs; the need to raise additional funding before the Company can expect to generate any revenues from product sales; plans to develop and commercialize product candidates; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the ability of the Company’s research to generate and advance additional product candidates; the implementation of the Company’s business model, strategic plans for the Company’s business, product candidates and technology; commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of the Company’s system; the Company’s competitive position; the Company’s intellectual property position; developments and projections relating to the Company’s competitors and its industry; the Company’s ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional funding; expectations related to the use of cash and cash equivalents and investments; estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

